New industry group to battle critical infrastructure security threats

By on
New industry group to battle critical infrastructure security threats
CI-ISAC CEO David Sandell
CI-ISAC

CI-ISAC opens.

Australia is to get another cyber infrastructure information sharing network, with the launch of the Critical Infrastructure – Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (CI-ISAC) in the Sunshine Coast city of Maroochydore.

Co-founder and CEO David Sandell said the group wants to recruit all 537 Australian local governments as members, because “every piece of Australia’s critical infrastructure resides in the territory of a local government”.

CI-ISAC estimates there are as many as 11,000 organisations in Australia that could become members, drawn from “everything from banking, water and power grids to supermarkets and mining”, the group said.

Sandell said the group will “provide the governance and trusted, independent, structured set of enabling capabilities” to help members (known to CI-ISAC as “cyber defenders”) work together against attackers.

CI-ISAC will particularly target organisations operating in the 11 critical infrastructure and 22 asset classes covered by the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act, known as SOCI.

Sandell said the CI-ISAC model aims to help members “detect attackers in their networks and proactively get ahead of the latest attacker techniques.

“This outcome can only be achieved through all industry players being CI-ISAC members, and working together with collective transparency," he said.

CI-ISAC’s board is chaired by Stephen Beaumont, a retired brigadier and former director-general of joint intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare and cyber at the Department of Defence.

Sandell has worked in cyber security and threat intelligence for several financial sector organisations including Deutsche Bank and Schroders, before moving to Australia and taking roles with NAB and ANZ Banking Group.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ciisaccritical infrastructuresecuritysoci

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

myGov report warns against digital ID fragmentation

myGov report warns against digital ID fragmentation
ASD kicks off cyber security recruitment push

ASD kicks off cyber security recruitment push
Hackers targeting unpatched VMware ESXi servers

Hackers targeting unpatched VMware ESXi servers
QUT attack breaches data of 11,405 individuals

QUT attack breaches data of 11,405 individuals

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?