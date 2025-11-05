New ATO division to de-risk major system transformations

By
Follow google news

Led by former deputy commissioner of smarter data.

The tax office has created a new division to manage risk around major ATO technology projects and system transformations, shuffling its deputy commissioner ranks in the process.

New ATO division to de-risk major system transformations

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) unveiled a newly established department named Enterprise Risk, Change and Integration. 

Outgoing smarter data deputy commissioner Marek Rucinski will lead the new division.

An ATO spokesperson told iTnews that the division would "collaborate across enterprise-wide functions to strengthen organisational resilience, risk maturity, and change capability across the ATO”. 

It will also “enable change readiness for major ATO programs and system transformations”, according to the spokesperson, while strengthening the ATO’s ability to deliver “complex, technology-enabled change across systems, processes and people,” the spokesperson said.

The ATO flagged a number of transformation risks it hopes to mitigate in its 2024-2025 corporate report [pdf].

They include the need to keep up with the latest technologies, maximising the value of data and analytics, managing cyber security threats and the complexity of its end-to-end client and case management services.

Rucinski's prior role in the smarter data division, which manages governance of the agency's data and analytics, has been given to deputy commissioner Andrew Watson.

Watson has served with the ATO for nearly 36 years. 

“[Watson’s] ongoing stewardship will ensure continuity and maintain momentum as smarter data continues to support the APS’ ambition to harness data as a strategic asset and strengthen risk-informed decision-making across the service,” an ATO spokesperson told iTnews. 

The deputy commissioner shuffle follows a restructure of the ATO’s cloud operations. The office halved the size of its cloud team while expanding self-service AWS capabilities, while redeploying staff throughout the agency.  

The office is also actively trialling large multimodal AI models to help audit submitted documents. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
atoaustralian taxation officegovernmentresilienceriskstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Fair Work Ombudsman quietly shuts critical technologies board

Fair Work Ombudsman quietly shuts critical technologies board
BoM showers Accenture with $31m for digital channels rebuild

BoM showers Accenture with $31m for digital channels rebuild
ANZ Banking Group wants better value from its tech vendors

ANZ Banking Group wants better value from its tech vendors
Qld tables $1 billion for major whole-of-government tech overhaul

Qld tables $1 billion for major whole-of-government tech overhaul
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?