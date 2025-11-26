New 2026 iTnews Executive Retreat for Security Leaders

iTnews is launching a new event series designed to give senior technology executives the space to step back from day-to-day pressures and connect with peers in a focused, restorative environment.

The iTnews Executive Retreats will bring together leaders from end-user organisations to reflect, share insights and explore the realities of technology and business leadership away from the demands of the office.

The first in the series - the Security Leaders Edition, taking place in March 2026 - will consist of a curated group of at least 24 senior technology and security executives for an overnight stay at Château Élan in the Hunter Valley.

In a profession defined by high stakes, constant change and daily pressure, burnout is an ongoing risk. This retreat has been designed to help leaders pause, recharge, and openly discuss the challenges and responsibilities of modern security leadership.

During the retreat, attendees will explore:

The evolving role of the security leader and what defines effective leadership today

Strategies for personal resilience and team wellbeing in high-pressure environments

How to build and sustain modern, high-performing security teams

Trusted peer-to-peer connections that continue well beyond the retreat

The itinerary strikes the balance between insight and restoration - from a VIP lunch and keynote conversation to optional golf, a wine and cheese tasting, and firepit networking, to name a few. Additionally, a lineup of expert speakers will be announced soon.

The Executive Retreat series reflects iTnews’ commitment to supporting Australia’s technology leadership community with meaningful, high-value experiences. By creating an environment that fosters openness, clarity and connection, the retreat aims to support both personal resilience and professional growth.

Limited spots are available, so register your interest to join this exclusive retreat here.