Networking startup Nile raises US$175 million

By

To challenge Cisco.

Nile, a networking startup co-founded by former Cisco Systems executives John Chambers and Pankaj Patel, has raised US$175 million ($265 million) in a new round to fund its efforts to build a Cisco competitor, the company said.

Networking startup Nile raises US$175 million

The new round, co-led by March Capital and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Sanabil Investments, also attracted corporate investors including the venture capital arms of Saudi Telecom Company and Liberty Global.

Nile, which has previously raised US$125 million, did not disclose its valuation, but said it had doubled since the last round.

Data from PitchBook pegged the company's valuation at US$395 million in 2020.

Nile provides network-as-a-service (NaaS) solution focusing on secure wired and wireless products, offering an alternative in building corporate wi-fi, which has been dominated by players including Cisco, Juniper Networks, and HPE's Aruba Wireless.

Since its technology became available last May, Nile has signed customers such as Stanford University and startup Carta.

Pankaj Patel, chief executive at Nile, said the young company can challenge the incumbents by offering ease of use at lower cost and advanced security features in its network.

Nile’s services-only offering could save clients 30 percent to 50 percent at each location, partly because it is a consumption-based model, so users don't have to pay upfront fees on equipment or spend on maintenance, Patel claims.

"We really equate this very much like a utility, that customers are really looking for something which is invisible. That is the level of ease and reliability and simplicity that people need and that is what we have done," Patel told Reuters.

With 185 employees, the company now plans to expand its sales and marketing team, targeting mid-sized enterprises from 500 to 5000 employees.

"I think the ambition is to be global and that's why you have the kind of entities that have invested in this round as good partners for the company's expansion plan," said Sumant Mandal, managing partner at March Capital who led the investment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cisconetworkingnile

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Coles deploys 5G fixed wireless to stores, distribution centres

Coles deploys 5G fixed wireless to stores, distribution centres
Yancoal builds mobile private network at Hunter Valley mines

Yancoal builds mobile private network at Hunter Valley mines
NSW transit officers can't check credit card tap-ons

NSW transit officers can't check credit card tap-ons
Certificate expiry hits Cisco access points

Certificate expiry hits Cisco access points

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?