NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission appoints its first CIO

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s assistant secretary of biosecurity digital reform Michael Kardaris has been appointed the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Quality and Safeguards Commission’s first CIO.

An NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission spokesperson told iTnews that Kardaris would report to the NDIS Commission’s chief operating officer Lisa Pulko.

“The chief information officer is a critical leadership role in the NDIS Commission’s corporate division," the spokesperson said, adding that Kadaris would “manage the implementation of the NDIS Commission’s ICT strategy.”

“This strategy includes an ambitious improvement agenda, which in the short term, will require the delivery of projects such as the replacement of the NDIS Commission’s telephony system, delivering a scalable data lake and preparation of the second pass business case for the NDIS Commission’s data and regulatory transformation (DART) project.”

The spokesperson added that “the NDIS Commission’s longer-term vision for ICT investment and delivery is outlined in its data and digital roadmap.”

The roadmap includes workstream improvement goals such as making NDIS participants' interactions with the Commissioner more seamless, enhancing interfaces to reduce time spent obtaining external information, and advancing intelligence-gathering capabilities used for identifying risk.

“Our data and digital roadmap will enable informed decision-making in relation to ICT investment, and its delivery will support the Commission’s maturity as a regulator,” the roadmap states.

The Commission’s plans for developing its data collection and utilisation capabilities is further described in its corporate plan for 2022-23 [pdf].

The report notes improvements in performance reporting, owing to better availability of underlying data.

Kardaris has been the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s assistant secretary for biosecurity digital reform since 2021.

Prior to that, he worked in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's global IT operations division for three-and-a-half years.