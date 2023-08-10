NBN price rises could hit at Christmas

By

But are just as likely to push into 2024.

Long-mooted price rises for NBN services could come into effect over Christmas, if NBN Co manages to produce a long-term plan that is capable of regulatory approval.

NBN price rises could hit at Christmas

The timing is outlined in a newly-published summary [pdf] of a meeting between internet providers, NBN Co, government officials and the ACCC, which was held mid last month.

At issue is acceptance of a new special access undertaking (SAU), the key document that sets price and non-price terms for the NBN until 2040, and of a revised wholesale broadband agreement (WBA), the commercial contract between NBN Co and retail internet providers.

NBN Co has made multiple attempts to produce an acceptable SAU variation; the ACCC has only two options each time a variation is lodged - to accept or reject it outright.

A key feature of the new pricing model is that it involves yearly wholesale price rises [pdf] - and with the process being where it is at now, the concern is shifting to when the first set of price increases will land.

NBN Co could lodge a revised SAU for formal consideration as early as August 14.

The ACCC wants to then expedite consultation - hoping to focus only “on new issues rather than issues already considered in previous consultation”, with a view to making a final decision by mid-October.

That could mean a new commercial agreement is ready for early December - which retail internet providers would then need to execute.

According to minutes of last month’s meeting, “participants generally agreed that the proposed timing would likely generate issues, as [retailers] did not have clarity on when they would need to implement pricing changes.”

“Several participants considered that retail price increases that come into effect over the Christmas period would be undesirable from an end-user perspective,” the summary states.

The timing could be problematic for NBN Co and internet providers anyway, as all sides tend to operate with skeletal resourcing in that period.

The summary notes that “any delay in NBN Co submitting its proposal or the subsequent consultation and approval process could push WBA-5 implementation to either February or March 2024.”

While the ACCC is hopeful that NBN Co will lodge an SAU capable of acceptance this time around, it also has a back-pocket option to set prices itself.

This was an option internet providers had asked the ACCC to use back in early 2022 when the deadlock on future pricing could not be broken.

“A participant inquired whether, if there were further delays to the SAU variation lodgement, the ACCC could use another regulatory instrument to set pricing at least for the first year to provide certainty for [retail internet providers] and end users,” the meeting minutes note.

“[ACCC commissioner Anna] Brakey noted that the option is there, however that the fastest way for certainty is for NBN Co to submit a proposal capable of acceptance.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acccnbnnbn cotelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Most Read Articles

NBN Co wants to create a "data-as-an-asset culture"

NBN Co wants to create a "data-as-an-asset culture"
NBN bandwidth freeze pressures internet providers to "acquiesce" on future pricing

NBN bandwidth freeze pressures internet providers to "acquiesce" on future pricing
Starlink delivers internet to Nambucca Heads for railway station wi-fi

Starlink delivers internet to Nambucca Heads for railway station wi-fi
NBN Co, UTS research to "push the capability of fibre"

NBN Co, UTS research to "push the capability of fibre"

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?