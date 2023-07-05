NBN Co's chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer to leave

By on
NBN Co's chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer to leave

After nearly 13 years with the company.

NBN Co’s chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer is set to leave this year after almost 13 years with the network operator.

Dyer’s departure was announced in a letter to staff by CEO Stephen Rue. It was first reported by CommsDay.

She joined NBN Co back in 2010 - only a year-and-a-half after the company was formed.

Initially, she held a regional remit for new developments. 

Later, she was appointed executive general manager of regional deployment, then chief network deployment officer in 2017, and eventually COO in 2020.

Rue said Dyer is “an outstanding leader and colleague who has been a mentor to many and championed diversity”.

She had also “spearheaded a safety-first approach across our internal and external delivery teams, overcome significant challenges to greatly enhance customer service delivery, and been at the helm of construction and operations in one of the world’s largest and most complex infrastructure projects,” Rue said.

In a brief statement, Dyer said that NBN Co had “been [her] life” since starting back in 2010.

“It was not an easy decision to leave,” she said.

“From leading the construction of one of the world’s largest and most complex infrastructure projects, to being at the core of its operations, it has been a privilege to work alongside all of my colleagues.

“I’m looking forward to taking a break and reflecting on what will be my next adventure.”

Dyer came to NBN Co from Telstra, where she spent over 16 years.

