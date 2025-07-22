NBN Co's 2Gbps services are too fast for ACCC to monitor

By
Follow google news

Speed tier evolution outpaces capability of SamKnows boxes.

NBN Co's new 2Gbps residential internet plans are too fast to be monitored with SamKnows boxes for the competition watchdog's speed testing program.

NBN Co's 2Gbps services are too fast for ACCC to monitor
Image credit: SamKnows

The so-called 'home hyperfast' plans, sold as 2000/200Mbps for FTTP and 2000/100Mbps for HFC, were launched in mid-September.

A spokesperson for NBN Co told iTnews that as of December 10, it had 11,000 orders for 2Gbps services on its books.

While a boon for bandwidth-hungry consumers, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) revealed this week that it has a limited ability to monitor the quality and performance of these very high-speed NBN connections under its 'Measuring Broadband Australia' program.

Field testing hardware devices used by the program, manufactured by SamKnows, can’t measure data transmission speeds greater than 1Gbps.

This means the ACCC's testing can no longer keep pace with the capacity of NBN Co’s very high-speed service tiers.

The SamKnows devices connect to home internet gateway equipment using gigabit ethernet connections which places an upper limit on the end-to-end link where SamKnows monitors speeds, the ACCC said in a report.

The designers of the NBN monitoring program expect – once network protocol overheads are deducted – the highest speeds that they will be able to observe won’t exceed 940Mbps.

"The NBN home hyperfast residential speed tier ... services do not feature in our reporting as the whiteboxes deployed by the program cannot measure these speeds,” the report states.

An ACCC spokesperson told iTnews that it had identified 38 services enrolled for monitoring that were now on the hyperfast tier and could not be measured.

The ACCC said that it had “no immediate plans” to replace the whitebox devices, which are supplied by Cisco. Cisco bought SamKnows in 2023.

However, it said it would review its plans, contingent on assessing its current funding for the program and on the growth of hyperfast subscriptions.

"The ACCC is unable to measure the rate at which this cohort of services is growing until we have collected data for the next monitoring period," the spokesperson told iTnews.

“We will continue to review our plans, taking into account the Measuring Broadband Australia program’s ongoing funding from the federal government and the overall demand for the NBN Hyperfast product."

NBN Co's official current figures are that more than 9.8 million homes and businesses are capable of accessing multi-gigabit wholesale speeds.

The network operator has been highly active in promoting its achievements in the deployment of its high-speed service tiers of late.

In a recent blog post published December 1, it wrote that it had 9500 wholesale orders on its books for 2Gbps services.

That means that it in the last 18 days it has received an additional 1500 orders or roughly 80 new orders per day.

The ACCC’s Measuring Broadband Australia program was established to monitor user experience against service level claims by retail service providers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acccnbnnbn cosamknowstelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO, AFP, AER and Veterans' Affairs get IT modernisation funds

ATO, AFP, AER and Veterans' Affairs get IT modernisation funds
Samsung: 98,000 handsets with triple zero call issues still 'active'

Samsung: 98,000 handsets with triple zero call issues still 'active'
Telcos, NBN Co face collective $7.3bn bill to renew wireless spectrum

Telcos, NBN Co face collective $7.3bn bill to renew wireless spectrum
ACMA secures pledges from major online retailers to block "dodgy" mobile sales

ACMA secures pledges from major online retailers to block "dodgy" mobile sales
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?