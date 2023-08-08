NBN Co wants to create a "data-as-an-asset culture"

By

With a new team being assembled to pursue that goal.

NBN Co is standing up an ‘Artificial Intelligence and Data Academy’ and assembling what appears to be a new team to create a “data-as-an-asset culture” internally.

NBN Co wants to create a "data-as-an-asset culture"

The network operator has at least three open roles for either executive managers or managers in this space; the executive manager for data transformation, who will lead the team, has a direct reporting line to chief data officer Sonia Boije.

Boije was named chief data officer at the end of last year.

The executive manager’s role will be “developing and implementing programs, strategies, and initiatives to promote a data-as-an-asset culture”, according to the recruitment advertisement.

“Critical to the success of this role centres on your ability to enhance data literacy and drive data decision-making throughout NBN Co,” it states.

They will be supported by a manager of data culture development who “owns the data culture strategy and development of a data community that promotes a data-as-an-asset culture”.

A manager of data capability enablement is also set to be hired to “drive initiatives to foster a data-driven culture.”

“This involves assessing the team’s capability to determine gaps and training needs,” the advertisement states, adding this person will “contribute content to the Artificial Intelligence and Data Academy as part of the upskilling initiatives for the team.”

The exact reason why a “data-as-an-asset culture” needs to be cultivated now within NBN Co is unclear.

The company has been involved in extensive clean-up of data assets to aid the construction of the network in the past; and it continues to publish an array of data, publicly and to its internet provider partners, although it is possible that capability is concentrated in specific teams or functions, and unevenly distributed.

A spokesperson for NBN Co told iTnews that “strong data literacy and data-driven decision making is fundamental to our approach.”

“This has been the case for a long time and will continue well into the future to ensure we deliver on the digital needs of customers,” the spokesperson said.

“Specific to the roles currently being advertised, we look forward to meeting with interested candidates with strong data expertise who want to make a positive and lasting difference to Australia’s digital capability.”

It is possible, as the academy title suggests, that a renewed focus on data culture is at least partially driven by the rise of AI in an enterprise context, with most large businesses and government agencies at least experimenting with the technology to determine its potential in their respective contexts.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aidatanbn cosoftwarestoragetelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Events

Most Read Articles

IAG used keystroke logging to investigate productivity of remote worker

IAG used keystroke logging to investigate productivity of remote worker
ACCC introduces CDR developer portal

ACCC introduces CDR developer portal
CSIRO to replace its two most core enterprise systems

CSIRO to replace its two most core enterprise systems
TAL Australia experiments with generative AI

TAL Australia experiments with generative AI

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?