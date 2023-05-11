NBN Co to use analytics platform to tackle energy use

NBN Co to use analytics platform to tackle energy use

Looks to reduce consumption and bills.

NBN Co said it had engaged an unnamed third-party to help it identify opportunities to reduce energy use and the size of its bills.

The arrangement came to light in an ASX filing this week, where Optima Technology said that NBN Co would use its Optii platform, albeit not in a direct arrangement.

Optima said it had “signed a contract to partner with a leading global systems integration company to provide Optima Technology’s energy data, accounting and analytics platform” to NBN Co.

“The term of the NBN project is five years, commencing in the second half of 2023,” the vendor said.

It added that the program was “almost 18 months in the making”.

An NBN Co spokesperson told iTnews that “a third party will utilise the software to help NBN Co to identify areas where it can reduce energy use, make the company more energy efficient, and lower power bills.”

NBN Co has previously disclosed energy efficiency initiatives, such as “the implementation of energy efficiency projects to deliver 25 GWh p.a. in energy reductions across the NBN network and facilities” in its sustainability report. [pdf]

The company is also under regulatory obligations to publish its total energy use. [pdf]

