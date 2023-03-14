NBN Co to make around 500 staff redundant

NBN Co to make around 500 staff redundant

By the end of June.

NBN Co is expecting to reduce the size of its workforce by around 10 percent, or around 500 positions in real terms, between now and the end of the financial year.

A spokesperson said that the company had kicked off an engagement process with employees today “about changes that will affect the size and shape of the company.”

“As a result of the changes, the company expects that around 10 percent of current roles or around 500 people will be made redundant,” the spokesperson said.

“The company’s priority is to consult and communicate directly with employees in the first instance.”

NBN Co said the redundancies are largely targeting middle and senior management roles in all business units, though it appears employees at other levels could also be impacted.

The spokesperson said that NBN Co wanted to “preserve and grow” field-based roles associated with its fibre connect upgrade program, as well as with upgrade works on its fixed wireless and satellite network.

Only last month, the company kicked off a significant recruitment drive for service technicians across large parts of regional Australia.

