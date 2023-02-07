NBN Co to add 130 field service technicians

By on
NBN Co to add 130 field service technicians

In regional recruitment push.

NBN Co is set to onboard 130 new field service technicians in a host of regional locations.

A spokesperson told iTnews that the recruitment drive began in September last year, but would not confirm how many technicians had been onboarded so far.

The company is currently advertising for at least 41 roles as part of the drive, including for 18 field technician roles, 17 trainee field technicians, and six senior field technicians.

Most of those roles were only advertised this week. The roles are in all Australian states and territories, and cover 60 regional locations.

Keven Allan, executive general manager of field services, said the roles “are an important part of [NBN Co's] commitment to boosting our presence in Australia’s regional and rural communities.”

“Our people have enabled service providers to connect more than 8.3 million homes and businesses to the NBN and a further 3.7 million premises are ready to connect," Allan said in a statement.

“Growing our field workforce regional locations ensures we have people to meet growing demand - particularly in a post-Covid era where many have decided to move from capital cities to regional and country areas of Australia.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
nbn cotelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband increases its backbone capacity

Aussie Broadband increases its backbone capacity
EU studying whether Big Tech should pay network costs

EU studying whether Big Tech should pay network costs
Vocus buying Challenge Networks

Vocus buying Challenge Networks
NBN Co shows upgrade trajectory for 50-to-100Mbps migration

NBN Co shows upgrade trajectory for 50-to-100Mbps migration

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?