NBN Co to add 130 field service technicians

NBN Co is set to onboard 130 new field service technicians in a host of regional locations.

A spokesperson told iTnews that the recruitment drive began in September last year, but would not confirm how many technicians had been onboarded so far.

The company is currently advertising for at least 41 roles as part of the drive, including for 18 field technician roles, 17 trainee field technicians, and six senior field technicians.

Most of those roles were only advertised this week. The roles are in all Australian states and territories, and cover 60 regional locations.

Keven Allan, executive general manager of field services, said the roles “are an important part of [NBN Co's] commitment to boosting our presence in Australia’s regional and rural communities.”

“Our people have enabled service providers to connect more than 8.3 million homes and businesses to the NBN and a further 3.7 million premises are ready to connect," Allan said in a statement.

“Growing our field workforce regional locations ensures we have people to meet growing demand - particularly in a post-Covid era where many have decided to move from capital cities to regional and country areas of Australia.”