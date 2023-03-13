NBN Co switches chipsets for its HFC cable modems

By
After existing silicon reaches end-of-life.

NBN Co will introduce a new network termination device (NTD) - or cable modem - for its hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) network later this year, built around a new chipset sourced from Max Linear.

The company revealed late last month that it had “changed the chipset within our HFC NTDs and will be introducing a new HFC NTD in 2023.”

“The HFC NTD has been altered with respect to the chipset used and device design, but this new alternative will have the same features and functionality as the current NTD,” the network operator said.

The NTD is installed inside a subscriber’s home. It is made by Arris (now CommScope).

An NBN Co spokesperson told iTnews that the existing chip used in the CM8200 NTDs had been end-of-lifed.

“NBN Co received an end-of-life notice about the chipset used in our existing HFC cable modems,” the spokesperson said.

“Since that time we have been planning to transition to a new chipset provider. 

“A redesign of the cable modem was needed to accommodate the different chipset.

“The cable modems [NTDs] will continue to be provided by Commscope, and the chipset provider is Max Linear.”

It is understood that the new NTD will be available sometime in the third quarter of this calendar year.

The new box will also have the same dimensions as the existing one.

Customers with existing CM8200 NTDs can continue to use them and are unaffected by the move.

NBN Co previously encountered sourcing problems for the now end-of-life chipsets, and briefly had to stop taking new orders owing to the component shortages.

