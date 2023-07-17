NBN Co reshuffles digital leadership with Crispin Blackall's exit

NBN Co’s executive general manager of digital Crispin Blackall has left, with the company advertising over the weekend for a new digital leader.

Blackall announced his departure in a LinkedIn post late last week; he had only been in the digital role for five months, but was previously NBN Co’s acting CIO, and its executive general manager of technology transformation before that.

A spokesperson for NBN Co did not respond to questions about the EGM digital role, nor its future.

“Crispin Blackall filled an interim position as acting chief information officer, and subsequently a digital role for a short period, during a restructure,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson inferred that Rob Sewell, who started as NBN Co’s permanent CIO back in February, may have ultimate responsibility for digital, but did not respond to requests for clarification.

However, a recruitment advertisement posted on the weekend for a ‘general manager of digital’ or ‘head of digital’ suggests that digital operations will still have a leader, though not at EGM level, and reporting into marketing rather than technology.

“The head of digital’s purpose is to develop and deliver the digital, CRM and data and platforms strategies for NBN Co,” the advertisement states.

“The role is responsible for bringing together best practice thinking, capability technology and analytics to deliver brilliant digital experiences for customers and resellers, whilst driving strong commercial outcomes for NBN Co.

“This role has overall responsibility for NBN Co’s public website and RSP [retail service provider] platforms including customer centre, as well the company’s eDM [electronic direct mail] strategy and digital nurture journeys.”

Before joining NBN Co in April 2021, Blackall spent almost 22 years at Telstra, most recently as its executive and chapter area lead for domain engineering.