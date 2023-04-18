NBN Co gives fibre upgrade work to more contractors

NBN Co has announced the full roster of firms contracted for the next round of fibre expansion.

As well as last week’s $280 million contract with Ventia, NBN Co today said it has signed contracts with Service Stream, Fulton Hogan, and Downer EDI. It did not publish the value of the contracts.

The four firms will build out full fibre to a total of one million extra premises.

Ventia’s territory will be Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania; Service Stream will cover Queensland, NSW and Victoria; Fulton Hogan Utilities will work in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory; while Downer EDI will do builds in Western Australia and NSW.

Full fibre deployment is dependent on the household or business ordering an eligible wholesale speed tier, of 100Mbps or more.

The company said the design and construction contracts cover both civil works and fibre deployment in metro and regional locations, with work to commence this month.

By the end of 2025, NBN Co hopes to have 10 million premises in the footprint for a full fibre service.