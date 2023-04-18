NBN Co gives fibre upgrade work to more contractors

By on
NBN Co gives fibre upgrade work to more contractors

Service Stream, Downer EDI and Fulton Hogan join Ventia.

NBN Co has announced the full roster of firms contracted for the next round of fibre expansion.

As well as last week’s $280 million contract with Ventia, NBN Co today said it has signed contracts with Service Stream, Fulton Hogan, and Downer EDI. It did not publish the value of the contracts.

The four firms will build out full fibre to a total of one million extra premises.

Ventia’s territory will be Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania; Service Stream will cover Queensland, NSW and Victoria; Fulton Hogan Utilities will work in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory; while Downer EDI will do builds in Western Australia and NSW.

Full fibre deployment is dependent on the household or business ordering an eligible wholesale speed tier, of 100Mbps or more.

The company said the design and construction contracts cover both civil works and fibre deployment in metro and regional locations, with work to commence this month.

By the end of 2025, NBN Co hopes to have 10 million premises in the footprint for a full fibre service.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
downer edifulton hogannbnnbn coservice streamtelco/ispventia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co's median salary is $147,511

NBN Co's median salary is $147,511
TPG Telecom launches "full-scale" data handling review

TPG Telecom launches "full-scale" data handling review
Ventia lands $280m NBN contract expansion

Ventia lands $280m NBN contract expansion
Password-crackers and metadata used to check Centrelink users' relationship status

Password-crackers and metadata used to check Centrelink users' relationship status

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?