NBN Co eyes "transient international airlines" as customers

For its satellite services.

NBN Co is exploring a possible expansion of the satellite mobility service it sells to airlines that could see it offered to international carriers, presumably as they enter Australian airspace.

The network operator flagged the “potential expansion” of what it calls its large passenger commercial aircraft (LPCA) product at the end of last month.

LPCA is considered to be one of the NBN products that faces the most external competition, according to regulatory filings. [pdf]

NBN Co said it wants to make “enhancements” to LPCA “to provide fleet plans and support transient international airlines".

A spokesperson for NBN Co told iTnews that the expansion idea was raised in its internal product development forum.

“Following an initial review, we intend to develop the idea, which will likely be refined and amended based on feedback and further technical and commercial evaluation,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that NBN Co intends to workshop a more developed proposal with industry in June.

Not much information is available publicly about LPCA’s adoption and use.

It’s the product that Qantas agreed to trial for domestic inflight wi-fi services back in 2016.

Qantas said last month that it wanted to bring wi-fi services to its international flights as well.

