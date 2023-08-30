NBN Co exec reshuffle in networks and engineering

By

Following Kathrine Dyer’s decision to leave.

NBN Co has elevated Dion Ljubanovic to the role of chief network officer, and chief engineering officer John Parkin to chief operating officer.

The company announced the changes on Wednesday, which were necessitated by current chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer’s decision to leave the organisation.

Parkin will become chief operating officer from October 1, and will work with Dyer over the coming weeks “to ensure a smooth transition”, NBN Co said.

He has been with NBN Co since mid-2018.

Ljubanovic, meanwhile, has spent almost 12 years at NBN Co in a variety of roles, rising up to become executive general manager of the network build since 2017.

CEO Stephen Rue welcomed the changes, and particularly Ljubanovic to the executive committee.

“Dion has a strong engineering background and over the last 12 years has headed our regional deployment and network deployment activities,” Rue said in a statement.

“He has worked closely with peers across both operations and network and engineering services, and I know the networks team in particular will support him in their shared commitment to upgrading and evolving the NBN network to meet the digital needs of Australia now and into the future.”

