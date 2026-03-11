NAPLAN tests disrupted by tech issue on first day

By
Impact "widespread".

A “widespread” technology issue with the online platform used for NAPLAN standardised testing has forced schools to pause tests on the first day.

NAPLAN tests disrupted by tech issue on first day

Around 1.4 million students from over 9400 schools and campuses across Australia were expected to take part in this year’s tests.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) confirmed the problems in a social media post, and attributed them to its technology provider.

“We are aware of a widespread issue affecting students being able to log on to the online platform to complete their NAPLAN assessments,” ACARA said.

“This issue is being urgently investigated by our technology provider, Education Services Australia, who run the platform.  

“Schools have been advised to pause testing while this is being investigated.”

NAPLAN is a national assessment of the literacy and numeracy proficiency of students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9. It is intended to provide a periodic view of how proficiency develops over time.

