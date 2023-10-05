NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire

By

Angela Mentis' impending departure prompts reshuffle.

NAB’s group chief digital, data and analytics officer Angela Mentis is set to retire at the start of November.

NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire
Angela Mentis (Credit: LinkedIn)

The bank announced Mentis’ move in an ASX filing [pdf] and said its current group chief operating officer Les Matheson will take over responsibility for the digital and data portfolios.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said Mentis “has always shown what it means to put customers first and has delivered outstanding results by doing that very well during her career.” 

“I am sorry to lose Angie but accept and understand her decision to retire from full-time executive roles and spend more time with her family, who she cares for deeply,” McEwan said.

“Angie will be missed at NAB and by many customers she has served during her time with the bank.”

Mentis was appointed group chief digital, data and analytics officer in October 2021. 

She has been with NAB and its divisions since 2006, and has also worked for the likes of Westpac, BT Financial, Citibank and Macquarie Bank.

In addition to assuming accountability for the digital, data and analytics division, Matheson is also set to run group marketing and product improvement and governance at NAB’s digital-only bank, ubank.

Matheson will take over on November 1, pending regulatory approvals.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
financenabtraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Ubank CIO officially retires

Ubank CIO officially retires
Bank of Queensland outlines millions in extra tech costs

Bank of Queensland outlines millions in extra tech costs
ANZ continues to re-architect its "monolith" applications

ANZ continues to re-architect its "monolith" applications
ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus

ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus

Digital Nation

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?