NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire

NAB’s group chief digital, data and analytics officer Angela Mentis is set to retire at the start of November.

Angela Mentis (Credit: LinkedIn)

The bank announced Mentis’ move in an ASX filing [pdf] and said its current group chief operating officer Les Matheson will take over responsibility for the digital and data portfolios.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said Mentis “has always shown what it means to put customers first and has delivered outstanding results by doing that very well during her career.”

“I am sorry to lose Angie but accept and understand her decision to retire from full-time executive roles and spend more time with her family, who she cares for deeply,” McEwan said.

“Angie will be missed at NAB and by many customers she has served during her time with the bank.”

Mentis was appointed group chief digital, data and analytics officer in October 2021.

She has been with NAB and its divisions since 2006, and has also worked for the likes of Westpac, BT Financial, Citibank and Macquarie Bank.

In addition to assuming accountability for the digital, data and analytics division, Matheson is also set to run group marketing and product improvement and governance at NAB’s digital-only bank, ubank.

Matheson will take over on November 1, pending regulatory approvals.