NAB, Suncorp sign on to test Microsoft 365 Copilot

Australian enterprises explore generative AI use cases.

NAB, Suncorp and AGL are among Australian enterprises invited by Microsoft to test out its Copilot AI assistant in Microsoft 365.

The three, along with a handful of others such as electricity transmission operator Powerlink Queensland and health insurer Bupa, have joined - at Microsoft's invitation - the vendor’s global early access program.

Copilot is intended to act as a generative AI-like capability inside of M365 environments, where it can be applied to an organisation’s own data.

NAB is said to be interested in “testing the technology for specific tasks and roles to see what impact generative AI could have”.

Suncorp has customer-facing ambitions for the technology, hoping it will connect insurance policy owners with relevant documentation.

“We see a great opportunity to improve how our people access relevant content, such as our insurance product disclosure statements, in a more intuitive way so they can support customers quickly when they need us most,” Suncorp Group’s head of data science, AI and insights Craig Price said in a statement.

AGL marked its focus initially “on users who are heavy content producers or leaders who typically have weeks filled with back-to-back and conflicting meetings” - though it did not say how Copilot might help address either of those scenarios.

