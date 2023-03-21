NAB reviews strategy and innovation unit

By on
NAB reviews strategy and innovation unit

As leader Nathan Goonan transitions to group CFO.

NAB's group executive strategy and innovation Nathan Goonan will fulfil a new group chief financial officer role, with his present responsibilities to be split between other executives later this year.

Goonan's appointment as CFO follows the retirement of long-standing CFO Gary Lennon. 

Lennon's retirement triggered executive team changes at NAB, leading to the decision that Goonan's strategy and innovation role would be discontinued.

The future of strategy and innovation is under review; iTnews understands that Goonan may keep some of his current remit, but hand over other parts, with a decision expected around July.

Goonan first joined the executive leadership team in his strategy role in April 2020 to oversee NAB’s strategy, innovation, and transformation agenda.

He assumed that role under a restructure which also led to NAB’s emerging technology unit, ‘NAB Labs’ being folded into the innovation function.

From July, Goonan will take on the expanded role of group CFO, with Lennon assisting with the handover until his final day this October.

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said Goonan “has played a key leadership role in all our major strategic moves in recent years” and “led the development of our NAB group strategy”.

“During his three years on the executive team Nathan has driven a much sharper focus on accountability, performance and execution within NAB and our customers, colleagues and shareholders have experienced the benefits of this,” McEwan said.

Goonan joined NAB as a graduate in the mergers and acquisitions team before leaving to take on roles in investment banking at Lazard and Goldman Sachs in London and Australia.

He re-joined NAB in 2013 as executive general manager for corporate affairs and shifted into executive general manager group strategy and development role.

Lennon was with NAB for close to 15 years, seven of which he spent as CFO.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
financeinnovationnabstrategytraining & developmenttransformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Latitude Financial breach impacts 225,000 customers

Latitude Financial breach impacts 225,000 customers
Chemist Warehouse ditches over-cautious fraud tools

Chemist Warehouse ditches over-cautious fraud tools
Commonwealth Bank details transaction abuse detection method

Commonwealth Bank details transaction abuse detection method
Treasury explores action initiation use cases for CDR

Treasury explores action initiation use cases for CDR

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?