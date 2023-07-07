NAB removes links from text messages

NAB won't include links in most text messages it sends to customers as it tries to distinguish legitimate customer communications from scams and frauds.

The tactic joins 64 other anti-fraud and scam-related projects currently underway at the bank.

Out of 112 million messages NAB sent in 2023, roughly 40 million contained a link.

The bank now intends to send messages that direct users to one of its channels including its website, call direct or its banking app, to take a specific action.

Subsidiaries Ubank, JBWere and Citi Consumer Bank are currently excluded.

In addition, the bank said users may still receive a link in an "expected" text message, sent from a NAB representative while on the phone with the customer.

“Our aim is to make it as simple as we can for customers to know whether a message from NAB is legitimate,” NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said

“My advice is don’t click on a link. If you get an unexpected text message that looks like it’s from NAB and it contains a link, don’t click on it.

“We want to make it as hard as possible for these criminals to steal money from hard-working Australians.”

Other anti-scam initiatives by NAB include payment prompts, which reduces the chance of customers falling victim to transfer scams and mistaken payments.

Other big banks, Westpac and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, also established verification of transactions and payment methods, also to prevent fraudulent or mistaken money transfers.

McEwan said a ‘Team Australia’ approach was needed across all industries to combat scams and welcomed the government’s national anti-scam centre, which recently kicked of its first ‘fusion cell’ or taskforce targeting SMS sender ID registry services.

“While we’re doing whatever we can, these scammers are part of transnational, organised crime gangs and will always look for new ways to rip people off," McEwan said.

“That’s why we continue to encourage all Australians to stay alert, curious and educated.”