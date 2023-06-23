NAB loses personal banking and digital CIO

NAB’s chief information officer for personal banking and digital Anastasia (Ana) Cammaroto is UK-bound, accepting a new role with Barclays.

Cammaroto wrote on LinkedIn that “after two-and-a-half years leading the exceptional CIO personal bank and digital team at NAB, the time has come for me to say to goodbye to these shores for a new adventure overseas.”

“When I first joined NAB one of the main drawcards for me was not only the strong technology foundations and the customer focus but also the commitment and desire to continue growing what was already an outstanding engineering capability," she wrote.

Paul Norman will assume her role at NAB in an acting capacity whilst a permanent replacement is sought.

Norman joined NAB as an executive technology for home ownership back in August 2021 and oversees the end-to-end technology underpinning a customer’s home ownership journey.

He also led technology behind NAB’s new simple home loans mortgage platform which saw the bank move its ‘time to yes’ [approval] to under 60 minutes.

Norman will join the technology and enterprise operations leadership team, reporting to Patrick Wright.

Cammaroto initially joined NAB from Westpac, after working at the rival bank for four years across various roles.

During her time at NAB, Cammaroto also worked across various projects including the bank's dynamic card verification value (CVV) feature.

More recently, she helped establish its AWS ‘She Builds CloudUp’ program, which is designed for women looking to build a career in technology or professionals looking to re-skill or cross-skill.