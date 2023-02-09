NAB launches new tech program for women

NAB said more than 500 women across its employee cohort have signed up to take part in its first in-house certification for cloud technology.

The bank is implementing an AWS ‘She Builds CloudUp’ program in-house, which offers the chance to learn cloud skills.

The course runs over an eight-week period and is designed with a community-based learning approach for women looking to build a career in technology or professionals looking to re-skill or cross-skill.

It consists of digital modules, weekly virtual Q&A sessions with AWS Mentors, recorded sessions and shared resources.

The program is open to NAB staff and adds to the range of technology and digital development programs already run by the bank, such its AWS-backed NAB Cloud Guild program which has resulted in over 4500 industry-recognised cloud certifications.

NAB chief information officer for personal banking and digital, Ana Cammaroto said “boosting gender diversity” is one way to attract more people into tech.

“There is a common misconception that technical skills are difficult to obtain and even harder to master – which in turn often puts people off from even considering the industry,” Cammaroto said.

“The reality is that many women are already equipped with these skills – they just need the right context and encouragement to transfer them.

“This program isn’t just appealing to those in tech - we’ve had women from all parts of the bank register to take part, ranging from bankers to finance experts through to technologists.”

Research conducted by AlphaBeta for AWS found female workers are more motivated to learn despite 67 percent of women having undergone digital skill training since the pandemic, compared to 74 percent of men.

It found 55 percent of women intended to take up digital skill training despite not previously taking up any tech-focused upskilling in the past.

The research also found 60 percent of respondents in non-tech roles who chose to upgrade their digital skills reported boosted promotion opportunities, and 81 percent reported improved employability.

“Heading into 2023, our focus will remain on increasing female participation in technology at every level and She Builds CloudUp is a great example of how we will do exactly that,” Cammaroto said.