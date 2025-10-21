NAB elevates technology modernisation leader

By
Follow google news

New group executive reporting directly to CEO.

NAB has elevated a key figure in its technology modernisation and simplification program to a new group executive of transformation role.

NAB elevates technology modernisation leader

The bank said [pdf] that Shane Conway, who is already accountable for the “technology modernisation and simplification agenda”, would become transformation group executive from December 1.

Conway will report directly to group CEO, Andrew Irvine.

The bank said Conway will “work closely” with technology and enterprise operations group executive Patrick Wright “to make things simpler, easier, faster and safer for our customers and colleagues”.

The move also has the effect of “elevating the importance of [NAB’s] ongoing technology modernisation”, it said.

Conway has been with NAB for over 18 years, covering deposits, transaction banking, payments and trade finance.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
financial servicesnabtechnologytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ Banking Group wants better value from its tech vendors

ANZ Banking Group wants better value from its tech vendors
ANZ CEO backs Plus tech stack, but changes "inefficient" delivery

ANZ CEO backs Plus tech stack, but changes "inefficient" delivery
Macquarie Bank's digital chief to join Westpac

Macquarie Bank's digital chief to join Westpac
Westpac looks to broad AI integration within the business bank

Westpac looks to broad AI integration within the business bank
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?