NAB elevates technology modernisation leader

NAB has elevated a key figure in its technology modernisation and simplification program to a new group executive of transformation role.

The bank said [pdf] that Shane Conway, who is already accountable for the “technology modernisation and simplification agenda”, would become transformation group executive from December 1.

Conway will report directly to group CEO, Andrew Irvine.

The bank said Conway will “work closely” with technology and enterprise operations group executive Patrick Wright “to make things simpler, easier, faster and safer for our customers and colleagues”.

The move also has the effect of “elevating the importance of [NAB’s] ongoing technology modernisation”, it said.

Conway has been with NAB for over 18 years, covering deposits, transaction banking, payments and trade finance.