NAB builds integrated ops hub for threat intelligence

NAB has brought together its “frontline responders” across technology, cyber security, fraud, payments and physical security into a new integrated operations hub

Andrew Irvine at the NAB Nexus hub (Image credit: Andrew Irvine/LinkedIn)

The hub, called NAB Nexus, is intended to help the bank identify threats and threat actors in real-time, CEO Andrew Irvine said.

The bank’s chief security officer Sandro Bucchianeri added that threats typically “don’t sit neatly in one box”, requiring intelligence sharing from across different domains to identify and mitigate against.

“A scam attempt, fraud event, cyber incident or payments issue can quickly intersect,” Bucchianieri said.

“At the same time, new technologies like AI are lowering the barrier for criminals to operate at scale.

“NAB Nexus gives us a more connected way to see what is happening, make decisions faster and act earlier to help protect customers and keep the bank safe”.

The new hub is also intended to play a role in keeping the bank “ahead of rapidly evolving AI-enabled threats”, it said.

“AI is going to do a lot of great things for how we live and how we work, but at the same time, AI is also going to help criminals and their threats much faster than when it was a human-only environment,” Irvine said.

NAB said that Nexus would operate 24x7 and support “continuous monitoring, faster handover and [a] more coordinated response” to threat detections.