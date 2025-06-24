NAB brings Pete Steel into new digital, data and AI exec role

NAB has named Pete Steel as its group executive for digital, data and artificial intelligence, which includes oversight of the digital-only ubank.

Pete Steel (Image credit: NAB)

The group executive role is a new one and reports directly to group CEO Andrew Irvine.

Steel is perhaps best known for his 16.5-year stint at fellow ‘big 4’ bank CBA, where he held roles including executive general manager of digital, and CIO of retail and business banking.

Most recently, he has been based in London with Lloyds Banking Group, as its managing director of customer channels.

His new role at NAB equally sees him driving initiatives “to deliver better experiences for customers”, Irvine said in a statement.

“Digital, data and AI are critical enablers for the delivery of our strategic ambition of customer-centricity, and now is the right time to have an executive solely accountable and focused on accelerating our progress in these areas,” Irvine said.

Steel will start at NAB on January 5, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and on completing his employment at Lloyds.

Irvine added that group chief operating officer Les Matheson would retain responsibility for “business-led technology modernisation, payments, customer experience, group marketing and enterprise simplification” once Steel joins.

NAB brings Pete Steel into new digital, data and AI exec role

