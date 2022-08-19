Musk targets adtech firms in Twitter takeover tussle

By on
Musk targets adtech firms in Twitter takeover tussle

Delaware filings reveal new tactic.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his deal to acquire Twitter, is seeking documents from advertising technology firms as part of his quest to gain more information on bot and spam accounts on Twitter, according to filings in a Delaware court on Thursday.

Twitter has sued the Tesla chief executive, who has accused Twitter of hiding information about how it calculates the percentage of bots on the service, for attempting to walk away from the US$44 billion (A$64 billion) agreement. A trial is scheduled for October 17.

Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed both Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify for any documents or communications on their involvement in reviewing accounts or participation in any audit of Twitter's user base.

IAS and DoubleVerify, which are both based in New York, use technology to independently verify that digital ads are viewed by real people. Advertisers use the services to ensure the ads they pay for are seen by potential customers and not automated bots.

Twitter, IAS and DoubleVerify did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In response to a tweet by a user who questioned how Twitter audits its service and also linked to a Reuters story on Musk targeting the ad firms, Musk tweeted: "Those are the questions that Twitter is doing everything possible to avoid answering …"

In a countersuit earlier this month, Musk claimed that Twitter's monetizable daily active users are 65 million lower than what the company has touted. Twitter has said it stands by its disclosures.

The metric measures users who log onto Twitter through the website or apps that are able to serve ads or used paid products like subscriptions, according to Twitter filings.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
elon muskmuskstrategytwitter

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list
NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026

NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026
Wesfarmers to stand up offensive cyber security capabilities

Wesfarmers to stand up offensive cyber security capabilities

Digital Nation

Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
CommBank&#8217;s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
CommBank’s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?