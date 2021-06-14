Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy

By on
Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy

Sells 10 percent of holdings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmarker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50 percent) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," he said in a tweet.

Bitcoin rose 5.1 percent to US$37,360.63 on Sunday, adding US$1817.87 to its previous close, after Musk's tweet.

Musk also said that Tesla sold about 10 percent of holdings to confirm bitcoin could be liquidated easily without moving market.

He announced in May that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concerns for a swift reversal in the company's position on the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent after his tweet.

The billionaire said that he believed cryptocurrency has a promising future, but it cannot be at great cost to the environment.

In February, Tesla revealed it had bought US$1.5 billion of bitcoin and would accept it as a form of payment for cars.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
bitcoin clean energy finance mining musk payment renewable tesla

Sponsored Whitepapers

Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co looks to enforce 'fair use' for fixed-line users

NBN Co looks to enforce 'fair use' for fixed-line users
AFP told to end over-reliance on network drives

AFP told to end over-reliance on network drives
NBN Co says 5G competition is challenging its monopoly status

NBN Co says 5G competition is challenging its monopoly status
Govt to mandate Essential Eight cyber security controls

Govt to mandate Essential Eight cyber security controls

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?