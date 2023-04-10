MSI confirms cyber attack

MSI confirms cyber attack

Says "no significant" financial impact.

MSI, a maker of computer hardware particularly for gaming, has confirmed a cyber attack on “part of its information systems”.

A new ransomware group called Money Message named MSI as one of its victims last week.

Databases, some source code and BIOS firmware was claimed by the threat actors to have been stolen, according to a report by Bleeping Computer.

MSI said in a statement that it had observed “network anomalies” and “promptly activated relevant defence mechanisms and carried out recovery measures”.

“Currently, the affected systems have gradually resumed normal operations, with no significant impact on financial business,” the company said.

Given the attackers’ claims, MSI urged users “to obtain firmware/BIOS updates only from its official website, and not to use files from sources other than the official website.”

The company pledged to “continue to strengthen its cyber security architecture and management to maintain business continuity and network security in the future.”

It also said the incident had been reported to relevant authorities.

