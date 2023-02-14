Monash University digitises staff, student ID

Monash University has created what it calls M-Pass, a digital staff and student ID for digital wallets on Apple or Android devices.

M-Pass lets staff and students provide ID from their devices, for applications like building or facilities access.

It can serve any action that would have previously needed a physical ID card, the university said, streamlining access for tens of thousands of individuals.

M-Pass also eliminates the need to print and distribute physical cards.

Monash COO and senior VP Peter Marshall said the “user-convenient” technology provides a “more efficient way for students and staff to engage with our campus facilities and services”.

The pass also supports an express mode that allows users to access locations without unlocking or waking their device.

“Tap and pay technology has become such an integral part of our everyday lives,” said Josh Teichman, the university’s director of digital and Monash connect, adding it will help the university reduce plastic waste.

Monash worked with Transact Campus and HID Global to create M-Pass.