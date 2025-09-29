Monash Health to optimise its SuccessFactors deployment

Monash Health is looking to AI automation and workforce planning to build on an 18-month-old deployment of SuccessFactors.

Image credit: Monash Health.

Victoria’s largest public health service spent a year bedding down the SuccessFactors deployment, which includes the talent acquisition, onboarding 2.0, employee central and employee central payroll modules, plus 17 integrations to other systems.

Employee services and systems director Sherree O`Connell told the SAP HR Connect conference in Melbourne that with the system now stable, the health service is now “in a really great position to start to really look at the optimisation” of it.

“There are two big key areas of the strategic vision for Monash Health; one is in AI automation and the other is about workforce planning,” she said.

“We can assist the organisation in those two major key areas.”

On the AI automation side, the organisation wants to enable more self-service access to information for managers and employees.

It also sees the technology as useful for assisting with “document creation”.

Workforce planning will see Monash Health explore an additional module of SuccessFactors, the learning management system or LMS.

“The learning management module is a big key for us, especially when we're talking about workforce succession planning and talent pooling,” O’Connell said.

“That is one of the fundamental modules that we need up and running for us to be able to succeed.”

O’Connell also flagged future potential work around multi-agent orchestration, particularly agents made by different vendors.

“A key factor in the organisation is having information … at hand because the primary [driver] for health is patient care, so we need to make sure that we’re providing tools that allow frontline staff to be able to give the patient care, and be their main growing focus,” she said.