Microsoft's cloud business targeted by EU antitrust regulators

By , on
Microsoft's cloud business targeted by EU antitrust regulators

Rivals and customers quizzed.

EU antitrust regulators are quizzing Microsoft's rivals and customers about its cloud business and licensing deals, a questionnaire seen by Reuters showed, in a move that could lead to a formal investigation and renewed scrutiny of the US software company.

The European Commission has fined Microsoft a total 1.6 billion euros (A$2.4 billion) in the previous decade for breaching EU antitrust rules and for not complying with its order to halt anti-competitive practices.

The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices.

"The commission has information that Microsoft may be using its potentially dominant position in certain software markets to foreclose competition regarding certain cloud computing services," the questionnaire said.

Regulators asked if the terms in Microsoft's licensing deals with cloud service providers allow rivals to compete effectively.

They also want to know if companies needed Microsoft's operating systems and productivity applications to complement their own cloud infrastructure offering in order to compete effectively.

Companies also were asked about the differences in license fees and commercial terms between the licensing deals with cloud service providers and another program in which they package and indirectly resell Microsoft's cloud services together with their own.

Another focus was potential technical limitations on cloud storage services available on companies' cloud infrastructure.

"We're continuously evaluating how we can best support partners and make Microsoft software available to customers across all environments, including those of other cloud providers," Microsoft said in an emailed statement.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager last week said she has no concerns yet about cloud computing and cited the competition from Europe's Gaia-X initiative. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrustcloudmicrosoftsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered
How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game

How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down
TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up

TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?