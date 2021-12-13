Microsoft's $22.3 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval

By on
Microsoft's $22.3 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval

Following earlier approvals by Australia and the US.

Microsoft is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its US$16 billion (A$22.3 billion) bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The latest tech deal, Microsoft's second biggest after its US$26.2 billion LinkedIn purchase in 2016, follows heightened regulatory scrutiny of "killer acquisitions" whereby tech giants buy and shut down nascent start-ups and potential rivals.

Microsoft announced the Nuance deal, which would boost its presence in cloud services for healthcare, in April and it has already received regulatory approval in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Known for its pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple's Siri virtual assistant, Nuance serves 77 percent of US hospitals.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on Microsoft's proposed Nuance purchase by December 21, declined to comment.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Microsoft has also been in preliminary discussions with Britain's CMA antitrust agency ahead of a formal request for approval of the Nuance deal, the sources said.

The company's request is expected to be filed in January, they added.

A CMA spokesperson said it does not speculate on which cases it might investigate. Its website does not list Microsoft's proposed Nuance takeover as one it is looking at.

The European Commission last month asked customers and competitors to list concerns about the deal, such as whether Microsoft could favour Nuance over its competitors or unfairly bundle its offerings, Reuters reported exclusively last week.

The outreach was the most extensive by an antitrust authority reviewing the deal, a source said. 

Tech companies have ramped up acquisitions of AI-focused firms to try to stay ahead of competitors as more integrate this technology into their products and services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrust approval eu microsoft nuance software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers

Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers
Westpac acquires MoneyBrilliant from AMP

Westpac acquires MoneyBrilliant from AMP
Westpac signs Flare up to use its banking-as-a-service platform

Westpac signs Flare up to use its banking-as-a-service platform

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?