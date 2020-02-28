Microsoft wants to invest in Indonesia data centres, says Indonesian president

By on
Microsoft wants to invest in Indonesia data centres, says Indonesian president

Will soon make regulatory changes to facilitate the move, after meeting Nadella.

Microsoft Corp is keen to invest in data centres in Indonesia which will soon make regulatory changes to facilitate the move, the country's president said after meeting with the software giant's CEO on Thursday.

Indonesia's digital economy is the largest and fastest-growing in Southeast Asia and expected to reach some US$130 billion by 2025 compared with US$40 billion last year, according to a report by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company.

"Microsoft wants to invest immediately in Indonesia," President Joko Widodo told reporters after giving a speech at an event celebrating 25 years of the company's presence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also attended the event.

"So within a week we will decide a new, simple regulation to support the investment," Widodo said, without elaborating on what the regulation might be or the size of the potential investment.

Indonesia's government submitted a bill to parliament in January aimed at protecting consumer data in the digital era, but that has yet to be approved.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloud hardware indonesia microsoft storage strategy

Most Read Articles

Telstra stops offering 100Mbps services for NBN FTTN/B/C users

Telstra stops offering 100Mbps services for NBN FTTN/B/C users
NBN Co sees 250Mbps take-up rise after price cut

NBN Co sees 250Mbps take-up rise after price cut
NBN Co pleads for cash to help fixed wireless, satellite refugees

NBN Co pleads for cash to help fixed wireless, satellite refugees
Bunnings sibling Blackwoods continues to bleed from troubled Microsoft ERP rollout

Bunnings sibling Blackwoods continues to bleed from troubled Microsoft ERP rollout
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?