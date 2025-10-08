Microsoft to kill local account workarounds in Windows 11 preview builds

Microsoft is tightening the screws on local account creation in Windows 11, removing well-known workarounds that let users skip the Microsoft account requirement during setup, with an active internet connection required.

The changes are introduced in the 26220.6772 preview build of Win11, in the dev channel, and the companion 26120.6772 beta build.

While the company is steering users to set up Microsoft accounts during the out-of-the-box experience (OOBE) initial setup of Win11, it is possible to bypass that step with specific commands, issued at a cmd prompt invoked with Shift-F10.

Installing Windows 11 with local accounts on computers is done by some users for privacy reasons, a simple preference, or for offline environments.

Now, Microsoft has removed the local-only commands in the most recent preview Insider builds.

The reason given for the change is that while the technique was used to bypass Microsoft account setups, it also inadvertently skips critical setup screens.

This could potentially cause users to exit the OOBE with a device that is not fully configured for use, Microsoft said.

"Users will need to complete OOBE with internet and a Microsoft account, to ensure device [sic] is setup correctly," the company said.

This is a further attempt by Microsoft to close off local account creation on their computers during Windows 11 installations.

In March this year, Microsoft released an Insider preview build of Windows 11 that removed the bypassnro.cmd local account creation script, citing enhanced security and user experience as the reason.

Exactly when the removal of local accounts for Windows 11 setups will reach mainstream releases isn't clear.

Enterprise deployments that use separate provisioning tools remain unaffected from the local account creation restrictions.