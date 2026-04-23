Microsoft to integrate Anthropic's Mythos into its security development program

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Will help identify ⁠vulnerabilities and develop fixes faster.

Microsoft ⁠plans ⁠to embed advanced artificial intelligence models, including Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview, into its secure coding framework, as the company ‌steps up its cyber security capabilities.

Microsoft to integrate Anthropic's Mythos into its security development program

Incorporating ‌the ‌models into Microsoft's Security ‌Development Lifecycle (SDL) will help identify ⁠vulnerabilities and develop fixes faster, early on in the cycle, the Windows maker said in a blog.

Mythos, announced on ​April 7, has found "thousands" of major vulnerabilities in operating systems, web ⁠browsers and other software. Its capabilities to code at a high level have given it a potentially unprecedented ability to identify cyber security vulnerabilities and devise ways to exploit them, experts said. 

Anthropic has said the current iteration, Claude Mythos Preview, will ​be first deployed to a ⁠select group of companies as ⁠part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing," a controlled initiative under which ​major technology companies, including Microsoft, Amazon.com and ‌Apple, can ⁠use it to search for cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Microsoft said it evaluated Mythos, using its own open-source benchmark ‌for real-world detection engineering tasks, and the "results showed substantial improvements relative to prior models."

US President Donald Trump's administration, central bankers ​across the globe and industries are racing to get up to speed on Mythos and its ability ‌to make ⁠complex cyberattacks both ​easier and quicker to crack. 

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