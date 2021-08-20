Microsoft to hike Microsoft 365, Office 365 business prices in March 2022

By on
Microsoft to hike Microsoft 365, Office 365 business prices in March 2022

By as much as 20 percent.

Microsoft on Thursday said it will raise prices as much as 20 percent for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook.

The increases, which will also hit other Office 365 business and enterprise plans, will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the change .

The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company's productivity and business process segment, which had sales of US$53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft's overall US$168 billion in sales.

The increases will affect commercial customers and are the first since Microsoft rolled out the service a decade ago.

Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365, said the company has added two dozen apps to the suite since it launched.

"This updated pricing reflects the increased value we have delivered to our customers over the past 10 years," Spataro said in the post.

At the low end, basic business plans will rise 20 percent from US$5 per user to US$6, while the highest-end versions of the suite will have a smaller rise of 12.5 percent to US$36 per user.

Microsoft said it is not changing prices for the consumer or education versions of the software.

Shares of Microsoft hit a record high on Thursday and were last up 1.8 percent at US$295.96.

The full list of price rises can be found below:

  • Microsoft 365 Business Basic: from US$5 to US$6 per user/month
  • Microsoft 365 Business Premium: from US$20 to US$22 per user/month
  • Office 365 E1: from US$8 to US$10 per user/month
  • Office 365 E3: from US$20 to US$23 per user/month
  • Office 365 E5: from US$35 to US$38 user/month
  • Microsoft 365 E3: from $32 to $36 per user/month

With Justin Hendry

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
