Microsoft skips pay hikes this year

By on
But will continue with bonuses, stock awards and promotions.

Microsoft will not raise salaries for full-time employees this year, citing tough economic conditions, but will continue with its bonuses, stock awards and promotions.

The company, which is now squarely focused on the lucrative generative AI, had in January decided to let go 10,000 employees, joining other technology companies in preparing for a turbulent year ahead.

"We recognise that navigating both a dynamic economic environment and a major platform shift requires us to make critical decisions in how we invest in our people, our business and our future," a spokesperson for the tech giant said.

Along with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which has received billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft, the tech giant has been infusing the AI tech into its Office products and search engine Bing.

Earlier in the day, Insider cited an internal email by CEO Satya Nadella that said Microsoft was helping drive a major platform shift in the new era of Al against the backdrop of rising competition and global macroeconomic uncertainties.

"We will maintain our bonus and stock award budget again this year, however, we will not overfund to the extent we did last year, bringing it closer to our historical averages," Insider reported, quoting from Nadella's email.

