Microsoft says US has asked for US$28.9 billion

By

Additional tax payment, plus penalties and interest.

Microsoft said the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in September notified the company that it is seeking an additional tax payment of US$28.9 billion ($45 billion), plus penalties and interest for tax years from 2004 to 2013.

Microsoft says US has asked for US$28.9 billion

Microsoft said the IRS notices relate to an ongoing dispute between the company and the US tax authority, which is auditing how Microsoft allocated its profit among different countries and jurisdictions.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it has since changed its practices so that "issues raised by the IRS are relevant to the past but not to our current practices," according to a Microsoft blog.

Microsoft said it believes that any taxes owed after the audit would be reduced by up to US$10 billion based on tax laws passed by former President Donald Trump.

The company said it disagrees with the IRS's findings and plans to dispute them, first in an internal IRS proceeding and then later, if necessary, in courts.

The IRS told Reuters it is prevented by US law from confirming or denying whether it is auditing any taxpayer.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoftsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac is upgrading over 40,000 staff machines to Windows 11

Westpac is upgrading over 40,000 staff machines to Windows 11
Coles Group sees enterprise architecture tool uses "proliferate"

Coles Group sees enterprise architecture tool uses "proliferate"
Treasury Wine Estates' predictive AI and self-driving vehicles pay off

Treasury Wine Estates' predictive AI and self-driving vehicles pay off
eHealth NSW turns on advanced capabilities of Amazon Connect

eHealth NSW turns on advanced capabilities of Amazon Connect

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?