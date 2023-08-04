Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers behind dozens of Teams phishing attacks

By

"Highly targeted".

A Russian government-linked hacking group took aim at dozens of global organisations with a campaign to steal login credentials by engaging users in Microsoft Teams chats pretending to be from technical support, Microsoft researchers said.

Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers behind dozens of Teams phishing attacks

These "highly targeted" social engineering attacks have affected "fewer than 40 unique global organisations" since late May, Microsoft researchers said in a blog, adding that the company was investigating.

The Russian embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hackers set up domains and accounts that looked like technical support and tried to engage Teams users in chats and get them to approve multifactor authentication (MFA) prompts, the researchers said.

"Microsoft has mitigated the actor from using the domains and continues to investigate this activity and work to remediate the impact of the attack," they added.

Teams is Microsoft's proprietary business communication platform, with more than 280 million active users, according to the company's January financial statement.

MFA is a widely recommended security measure aimed at preventing hacking or stealing of credentials. The Teams targeting suggests hackers are finding new ways to get past it.

The hacking group behind this activity, known in the industry as Midnight Blizzard or APT29, is based in Russia and the UK and US governments have linked it to the country's foreign intelligence service, the researchers said.

"The organisations targeted in this activity likely indicate specific espionage objectives by Midnight Blizzard directed at government, non-government organizations (NGOs), IT services, technology, discrete manufacturing, and media sectors," they said, without naming any of the targets.

"This latest attack, combined with past activity, further demonstrates Midnight Blizzard’s ongoing execution of their objectives using both new and common techniques," the researchers wrote.

Midnight Blizzard has been known to target such organisations, mainly in the US. and Europe, going back to 2018, they added.

The hackers used already-compromised Microsoft 365 accounts owned by small businesses to make new domains that appeared to be technical support entities and had the word "microsoft" in them, according to details in the Microsoft blog.

Accounts tied to these domains then sent phishing messages to bait people via Teams, the researchers said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoftsecurityteams

Sponsored Whitepapers

Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Events

Most Read Articles

Salesforce email compromised for phishing attacks

Salesforce email compromised for phishing attacks
Cloud company assisted 17 different government hacking groups

Cloud company assisted 17 different government hacking groups
ATO attackers filed $557 million in false claims

ATO attackers filed $557 million in false claims
ACSC and US partners sound alarm on web app abuse

ACSC and US partners sound alarm on web app abuse

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?