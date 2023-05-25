Microsoft says China-backed hacker targeted critical infrastructure in Guam, US

By on
Microsoft says China-backed hacker targeted critical infrastructure in Guam, US

Targeted communications links.

Microsoft said it had uncovered malicious activity by a state-sponsored actor based in China aimed at critical infrastructure organisations in Guam and the United States.

Microsoft said it assessed with "moderate confidence" that this Volt Typhoon campaign "is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises."

Volt Typhoon has been active since mid-2021 and has targeted critical infrastructure organisations in Guam and elsewhere in the United States, the company said

Guam is home to major US military facilities, including the Andersen Air Force Base, which would be key to responding to any conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.

Microsoft said it had notified targeted or compromised customers and provided them with information.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

