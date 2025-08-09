Microsoft raises Zero Day Quest bug bounties to US$5 million

By

Vulnerability finding program targets company's enterprise offerings.

Microsoft has raised the total potential rewards for its Zero Day Quest bug bounty program from US$4 million to US$5 million (A$6.18 million to A$7.73 million respectively) for the 2026 event, the tech giant announced.

Microsoft raises Zero Day Quest bug bounties to US$5 million

The top bounties will be awarded for high-impact research in cloud and artificial intelligence, targeting Microsoft Azure, Copilot, Dynamics 365/Power Platform, Identity and M365.

Zero Day Quest (ZDQ) starts with a research challenge that runs from August 4 to October 4 this year, United States time.

During the research challenge, vulnerability submissions targeting specific scenarios become eligible for enhanced bounty awards, with Microsoft offering a 50 percent multiplier for critical severity discoveries.

Successful participants in the research challenge can then earn invitations to a live hacking event at Microsoft's Redmond campus in the spring of 2026, styled by the company as the largest public hacking get-together ever.

This invitation-only gathering brings together the world's leading security researchers to collaborate directly with Microsoft product teams and the Microsoft Security Response Centre (MSRC).

ZDQ operates under the company's coordinated vulnerability disclosure (CVD), which encourages researchers to share their findings publicly, once vulnerabilities are fixed or mitigated.

Microsoft will support transparency under the CVD, through blogs, podcasts, and videos, to help the security community learn from discoveries.

The 2025 ZDQ event received over 600 million vulnerability submissions, with US$1.6 million being awarded in the two phases of the program.

Microsoft's paid millions in bug bounties

Separately, the MSRC took stock of its current bounty initiatives, and said they have distributed some US$17 million to 344 security researchers in 59 countries.

This is the highest total amount of money awarded in the history of the Microsoft Bug Bounty Program, the company said.

Beyond the ZDQ, the umbrella Microsoft bug bounty program comprises nine cloud programs, six platform ones, and four defence and grant programs and challenges.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
0daymicrosoftsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.

Events

Most Read Articles

AI coding threatens to make common security flaw more prevalent

AI coding threatens to make common security flaw more prevalent
"ReVault" firmware flaws allow persistent access in Dell laptops

"ReVault" firmware flaws allow persistent access in Dell laptops
NSW greenlights central database for compromised IDs

NSW greenlights central database for compromised IDs
Confusion reigns as phishers abuse Exchange Online Direct Send

Confusion reigns as phishers abuse Exchange Online Direct Send
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?