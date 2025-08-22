Microsoft plans full quantum-resistant cryptography transition by 2033

Microsoft has outlined a timeline to protect its services and customers from future quantum computing threats that could render current encryption methods obsolete.

Majorana 1

Microsoft

The tech giant now aims to have quantum-safe encryption ready two years ahead of the 2035 deadline set by most governments worldwide.

Microsoft warns that scalable quantum computing could eventually "break public-key cryptography methods currently in use and undermine digital signatures, resulting in compromised authentication systems and identity verification."

"Quantum computing promises transformative advancements, yet it also poses a very real risk to today's cryptographic security," Microsoft wrote in a security blog post.

This reality is some way off, as the computing technology is not at a stage of practical realisation.

"While scalable quantum computing is not available today, the time to prepare is now," the company's Azure chief technology officer Mark Russinovich and security division CTO Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk wrote.

One key concern is the probability of the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) attack scenario, where threat actors record and store encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum capabilities mature.

Hybrid encryption methods that combine current security with quantum-resistant algorithms is Microsoft's answer to the HNDL threat.

Microsoft's transition comprises a three-phase approach starting with foundational security components.

The company has already integrated post-quantum cryptography algorithms into SymCrypt, which is "the primary cryptographic library that provides consistent cryptographic security across Windows, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and other platforms."

A second phase focuses on core infrastructure services including authentication and key management systems.

Finally, the third phase will integrate quantum-safe measures across all Microsoft services including Windows, Azure, and Microsoft 365.

Microsoft plans to "enable early adoption of quantum-safe capabilities by 2029, gradually making them default in subsequent years, or sooner where possible."

To do so, Microsoft is partnering with regulatory and technical bodies including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), and International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) "to align on quantum-safe encryption standards and support worldwide interoperability."

"Migration to post quantum cryptography is not a flip-the-switch moment, it's a multiyear transformation that requires immediate planning and coordinated execution to avoid a last-minute scramble," Microsoft wrote, encouraging organisations to begin their quantum-safe planning now.

The company's quantum-safe research dates back to 2014, with contributions to NIST's post-quantum cryptography standardisation process and participation in the Open Quantum Safe project.

Microsoft's security vice president Charlie Bell continued the work, and established what was to become the company's Quantum Safe Program (QSP).

It aims to complete the transition of all Microsoft services and products to quantum-resistant cryptography by 2033.

In February this year, Microsoft launched its Majorana 1 quantum processor.