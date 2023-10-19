Microsoft pitches glass as eternal storage medium

By

"Project Silica" puts terabytes on the permanent record.

Microsoft has been experimenting with glass as a data storage medium for some years, and is now pivoting that research towards long-term data centre storage.

Microsoft pitches glass as eternal storage medium

First mooted in 2017, Project Silica targeted the shortcomings of magnetic storage – that magnetic storage deteriorates over time and has to be re-copied onto new storage. 

In 2022, a collaboration with Elire Group demonstrated a proof-of-concept using Project Silica technologies for the Global Music Vault.

As explained here, Project Silica has two key technologies: femtosecond lasers to write data onto specialised glass plates; and “polarisation-sensitive microscopy using regular light” to read the data.

The lasers write data to the plates as voxels – three-dimensional pixels.

The low-energy read process means there’s not enough power for a reader to ever overwrite the data, Microsoft said, and the mechanical design means there’s no way to accidentally put media into a writer.

In a recent video update to Project Silica, deputy lab director at Microsoft Research Cambridge Ant Rowstron explained the appeal of the technology in an archival application.

“If we carry on the way we’re going, we’re going to have to concrete the whole planet, just to store the data that we’re generating.

“A hard disk might last five years; a tape? Well, if you’re brave, it might last 10 years.”

Glass, on the other hand, is durable: it can be abused (Rowston cites boiling water), even scratched, and remain readable.

The Project Silica storage is designed to use glass plates the size of drink coasters to carry multiple terabytes of data, potentially for thousands of years.

In Microsoft’s vision, handling of the archival plates would be delegated to robots so humans can’t drop a plate; and Microsoft’s Azure AI has a role converting raw data read from the plates into standard computer-readable formats.

That means the robots are the only element of a library needing energy – the plates themselves are entirely passive.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudhardwaremicrosoft

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Healthcare CISO&#8217;s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business

Events

Most Read Articles

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shifts digital banking system to Google

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shifts digital banking system to Google
ANZ targets 3000 engineers to use GitHub Copilot

ANZ targets 3000 engineers to use GitHub Copilot
Telstra acquires Versent for $267.5 million

Telstra acquires Versent for $267.5 million
Optus scopes GenAI additions to ServiceNow

Optus scopes GenAI additions to ServiceNow

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?