Microsoft offers to change cloud practices in Europe

By on
Microsoft offers to change cloud practices in Europe

Hopes to fend off EU investigation.

Microsoft has offered to change its cloud computing practices to settle antitrust complaints filed by smaller rivals, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that will stave off an EU investigation.

French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud, Italian cloud service provider Aruba, and a Danish association of cloud service providers had complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's cloud practices and licensing deals.

The US software vendor has put forward a concrete proposal, building on last year's announcement by its president, Brad Smith, the person said.

The Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country European Union and has fined Microsoft more than 1.6 billion euros (A$2.6 billion) in the past decade, will monitor the settlement, the person said.

Microsoft said it introduced changes to its licensing practices in October following feedback from European cloud providers.

"We are grateful for the productive conversations that led us there and appreciate the feedback that we have received since," a spokesperson said.

The EU antitrust watchdog and OVHcloud declined to comment. Aruba and the Danish Cloud Community did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE), a trade group whose members include cloud computing market leader Amazon, said it was not part of the settlement.

"We've had an initial discussion with Microsoft, but have not seen anything that suggests changes that will ensure that all European customers have the chance to run the software they want in the cloud of their choice free of unfair licence terms or discriminatory pricing," a CISPE spokesperson said.

"As such we will continue to pursue our complaint."

Reuters reported last week that rivals wanted Microsoft to do more to resolve their complaints after an initial offer fell short. The person said this piled pressure on the company to improve its proposal.

Bloomberg first reported on the imminent deal.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
azuremicrosoftstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia, NDIA fell short in $374 million worth of procurements

Services Australia, NDIA fell short in $374 million worth of procurements
Cybercrime levels prompt Australian Federal Police restructure

Cybercrime levels prompt Australian Federal Police restructure
Accenture trims forecasts, will cut 19,000 jobs

Accenture trims forecasts, will cut 19,000 jobs
Endeavour Energy to trim its tech spend post-transformation

Endeavour Energy to trim its tech spend post-transformation

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?