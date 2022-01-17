Microsoft observes destructive malware in Ukraine govt agency systems

By on
Microsoft observes destructive malware in Ukraine govt agency systems

After cyber attack.

Microsoft said in a blog post it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukrainian government agencies and organisations that work closely with the Ukrainian government.

The victims of the malware include Ukrainian government agencies that provide critical executive branch or emergency response functions, Microsoft said.

Also affected was an information technology firm that manages websites for public and private sector clients, including government agencies whose websites were recently defaced.

Microsoft did not identify the IT firm involved.

The US software giant, which first detected the malware late last week, said the malware attacks did not make use of any vulnerability in Microsoft products and services.

A massive cyber attack splashed on government websites last week, warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst", leaving some websites inaccessible and prompting Ukraine to open an investigation.

Reuters reported that Ukraine had suspected a hacker group linked to Belarus intelligence carried out a cyber attack, and that it used malware similar to that used by a group tied to Russian intelligence, according to a senior Ukrainian security official.

The malware, which is disguised as ransomware, would render the infected computer system inoperable if activated by the attacker, Microsoft said, adding the company will continue to work with the cyber security community to identify and assist targets and victims.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
malware microsoft security ukraine

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
Signal encrypted messaging app founder calls it quits

Signal encrypted messaging app founder calls it quits
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom
Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?