Microsoft launches tracker to manage autonomous AI in the workplace

By
Follow google news

Called 'Microsoft Agent 365'.

In Microsoft's view, humans are not the only ones to manage in a workplace. Artificial intelligence needs a manager, too.

Microsoft launches tracker to manage autonomous AI in the workplace

The software maker announced Microsoft Agent 365, a program for its customers to track what it expects to be 1.3 billion agents automating office work by 2028.

Agents are AI-powered programs that perform tasks on humans' behalf.

Microsoft and other companies are actively marketing agent software.

While some customers have successfully deployed these systems for code generation, others have struggled with implementation, fueling concerns about a market bubble.

According to Microsoft, just like IT staff can see who is on a company's network and manage what resources they can access, its latest software aims to extend similar controls to supervising AI agents.

The program lets IT personnel quarantine rogue agents while equipping authorised ones -- whether built on Microsoft or other software like Salesforce - with a range of productivity tools and aiming to secure them from cyberattacks, said Microsoft. 

In an interview, Judson Althoff, the CEO of Microsoft's commercial business, said the product came out of requests from business leaders to get a handle on AI agents at work and measure their return on investment.

"Take supply chain. You might have an inventory agent. You might have an out-of-stock agent," said Althoff.

"Without this kind of a tool, understanding how those things compose in an overall process is really, really hard."

Microsoft Agent 365 is available to license holders that sign up for an early access program.

The company announced the news at the start of Microsoft Ignite, a technology conference in San Francisco.

Other announcements included Work IQ, which lets companies build agents on top of the same intelligence and business data powering its AI called Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
agentaimicrosoftsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post deploys ThousandEyes across its retail network

Australia Post deploys ThousandEyes across its retail network
OpenAI fights order to turn over millions of ChatGPT conversations

OpenAI fights order to turn over millions of ChatGPT conversations
David Jones sets target for legacy platform wind-down

David Jones sets target for legacy platform wind-down
Gov reveals AI plan as Home Affairs pursues industry briefings

Gov reveals AI plan as Home Affairs pursues industry briefings
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?