Microsoft launches AI-based Copilot Mode in Edge browser

By

Rushes to compete with rivals launching AI-based browsers.

Microsoft has launched a new "Copilot Mode" on its Edge browser that uses artificial intelligence to improve the browsing experience, as the tech giant rushes to compete with rivals launching AI-based browsers and web search features.

Copilot Mode can help carry out tasks, organise browsing into topic-based queries and compare results across all open tabs without requiring users to switch between them, Microsoft said.

The update comes at a time when tech companies have rolled out several AI-powered online search tools. Nvidia-backed startup Perplexity AI launched its Comet browser earlier this month, while Reuters reported on OpenAI's upcoming AI browser.

Rival Alphabet earlier this year launched "AI Mode", an AI-only search feature on Google, and last week reported improvements in user engagement on such features.

Microsoft said, under the new feature, users will see a page with a single input box combining chat, search and web navigation features.

Copilot will also support voice navigation for browsing in Edge, the company added.

The users will also soon be able to give Copilot permission to access additional browser context, such as user history and credentials, to take more concrete actions like making bookings or managing errands.

Copilot will only be able to access browsing content when users enable it, and will provide visual cues to let users know when it is active in the background, Microsoft said.

The feature will be available for free across Copilot markets in Windows and Mac PCs for a limited time and users can choose to opt out of it through Edge settings.

