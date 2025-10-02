Microsoft launches 365 Premium with Copilot AI assistant

Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft 365 Premium for individuals that bundles the company's Copilot artificial intelligence assistant across apps, including Outlook, Excel and Word.

The launch marks a shift to simplify and integrate the company's AI offerings more deeply into core products for individual users at a time when technology firms are racing to monetise their investments in advanced AI tools.

The company said the plan includes its highest Copilot usage limits and exclusive features such as Researcher, Analyst and Actions, combined with one-terabyte of cloud storage and Microsoft Defender advanced security.

The company will stop selling Copilot Pro and existing Copilot Pro and Microsoft 365 Personal or Family customers can switch to Premium.

Microsoft, which also has a free version of Copilot, had launched its Copilot Pro at US$20 per month last year. OpenAI also offers its ChatGPT Plus for US$20 (A$30) per month.

Microsoft added that Personal and Family subscribers will get higher Copilot usage limits to select Copilot features at no extra cost.